Gun men kill three in Numan village – Daily Trust

Gun men kill three in Numan village
Gun men kill three in Numan village
Gun men on Sunday killed atleast three civilians in Numan Local Government Area in Adamawa State. Residents of Kikan village told Daily Trust on phone that three corpses of their kins men were discovered following an attack by suspected Fulani men who …
