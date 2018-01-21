 Gun men kill three in Numan village – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Gun men on Sunday killed atleast three civilians in Numan Local Government Area in Adamawa State. Residents of Kikan village told Daily Trust on phone that three corpses of their kins men were discovered following an attack by suspected Fulani men who
Herdsmen attack: Three killed as suspected herdsmen attack Adamawa villageDaily Post Nigeria
Three killed in fresh invasion of Numan villageTVC News
BREAKING: Three Dead As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Adamawa VillageCHANNELS TELEVISION

