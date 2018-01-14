 Gunmen kidnap former Bayelsa Commissioner | Nigeria Today
Gunmen kidnap former Bayelsa Commissioner

Posted on Jan 14, 2018

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Former Commissioner for Transport in Bayelsa State, Mrs Marie Ebikake has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen. According to reports, the ex-commissioner was abducted in the early hours of Sunday morning at her residence in Igbogene area of the state. It was gathered that some days ago, hoodlums invaded her residence in Brass, but did not take anything.

