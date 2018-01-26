Gunmen kill 3 in Plateau community

The Plateau Police Command on Friday said three persons were killed by gunmen in Jebbu-Miango community in Bassa Local Government area of the state. The command’s Spokesman, ASP Terna Tyopev, told newsmen in Jos that the incident, which occurred on Thursday night, also left eight persons injured and 20 houses completely razed. “Yesterday at about 1900hrs, the Police Division in Bassa Local Government area received a distress call that Jebbu-Miango community in Bassa was under attack.

