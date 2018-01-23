Gunmen kill 6, abduct lawmaker’s 2 sons in Zamfara – Daily Trust
Gunmen kill 6, abduct lawmaker's 2 sons in Zamfara
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed six villagers in Gorar Namaye and abducted two sons of a federal lawmaker from Zamfara State, Daily Trust has learnt. Residents said that dozens of gunmen arrived at the village on motorbikes around 2am …
40 gunmen abduct Zamfara Rep's kids
Three villagers killed as gunmen abduct lawmaker's children
