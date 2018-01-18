Gunmen kill mother, daughter anti-polio team in Pakistan
Gunmen shot and killed a mother and her daughter who were part of an anti-polio campaign in Pakistan, the latest attack against health workers trying to eradicate the crippling disease. Police official Muslim Ali told dpa that the killings occurred on the outskirts of the south-western city of Quetta on Thursday. Ali said the mother-daughter team was taking part in a week-long campaign to vaccinate children under the age of five.
