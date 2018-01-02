Gunmen kill traditional ruler, pregnant wife in Kaduna State

A traditional ruler in the southern part of Kaduna State, the Etum Numana, Mr. Gambo Makama and his pregnant wife have been killed in Arak, his home town, in Sanga local government area of the Kaduna in the early hours of January 1.

Makama, a second class traditional ruler had traveled to his village to celebrate new year.

It was gathered that gunmen who were said to be wearing masks invaded his residence few minutes after midnight, opened fire at the traditional ruler, his wife and 45 years old son.

The chief and his second wife said to be some few months pregnant died on the spot, while the son sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The bandits allegedly set the chief’s residence ablaze before escaping into the bush.

Chairman of Sanga Development Association, Prince Bala Audu, told journalists that the chief and his wife went to the village to celebrate the new year.

According to him, “he was seated with his second wife who is pregnant, then suddenly gunmen which I was told covered their faces with masks invaded the house and opened fire at them, alongside his son who is about 45 years.

“The chief and his wife died on the spot, the son did not die but he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The gun men set the house ablaze and burnt a vehicle.”

