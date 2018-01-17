Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Canadian, American In Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Canadian, American In Kaduna
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed two policemen and abducted two foreigners – an American and a Canadian – in Kaduna State. Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mr Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed to Channels Television on Wednesday that …
Two Nigerian policemen killed during kidnap of American, Canadian
A Canadian And A US Citizen Kidnapped In Nigeria
Kidnappers abduct American, Canadian in Nigeria, two police killed: police official
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!