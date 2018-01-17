 Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Canadian, American In Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Canadian, American In Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Canadian, American In Kaduna
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed two policemen and abducted two foreigners – an American and a Canadian – in Kaduna State. Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mr Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed to Channels Television on Wednesday that
Two Nigerian policemen killed during kidnap of American, CanadianPremium Times
A Canadian And A US Citizen Kidnapped In NigeriaSaharaReporters.com
Kidnappers abduct American, Canadian in Nigeria, two police killed: police officialReuters
Information Nigeria –The Punch –Globalnews.ca
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.