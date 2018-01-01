Gunmen Reportedly Attack Rivers Community on New Year’s Day, killing at least 15

At least 15 persons are being reported to have died after gunmen allegedly attacked residents of the Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. According to Punch, the gunmen raided the towns in the early hours of the New Year. Punch reports that they are suspected to be working for a former militant leader, […]

The post Gunmen Reportedly Attack Rivers Community on New Year’s Day, killing at least 15 appeared first on BellaNaija.

