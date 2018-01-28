Gupta empire crumbles – News24
|
News24
|
Gupta empire crumbles
News24
The net is finally closing around the Gupta family, members of which are now being pursued in earnest by the Hawks, with at least seven cases said to be at an “advanced stage” of investigation. City Press understands that these cases include Atul Gupta …
Zwane is accused No1 in Free State dairy farm case
Guptas could face 30 years in jail or fines of up to R100 million: report
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!