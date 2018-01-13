Gwagwalada re-run poll: APC beats APGA, PDP in narrow victory
Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkarim Mohammed, has been declared the winner of the just-concluded Gwagwalada Central Ward councillorship re-run election. Gwagwalada is one of the six local government councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) together with Abaji, Kuje, Bwari, and Kwali; and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). Announcing the result, […]
