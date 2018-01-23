Hackers steal as much as 10 percent of new cryptocurrency funds

Whenever a new cryptocurrency is launched, it usually goes through an initial coin offer where investors are brought in to get it off the ground. As much as 10 percent of those funds though, are being stolen by hackers.

The post Hackers steal as much as 10 percent of new cryptocurrency funds appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

