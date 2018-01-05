Haley declares Iran ‘on notice,’ but cracks show in US, European approaches to protests – CNN
CNN
Haley declares Iran 'on notice,' but cracks show in US, European approaches to protests
CNN
Washington (CNN) US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warned Iran on Friday that no government can legitimately deny human rights, adding that the regime is "now on notice." Haley's comments come at a United Nations Security Council meeting that …
UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Iran Unrest
Iran protests: Russia berates US for UN talks on 'internal affair'
UN Security Council meeting on Iran reveals divided opinions on council's role in protests
