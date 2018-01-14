Hall of Famer Rodman arrested for drink driving

Los Angeles, United States | AFP | Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman was released from jail on Sunday after being detained overnight on suspicion of driving under the influence, police in Newport Beach, California, said.

Rodman, 56, was stopped at 11:11 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle violation, said Lieutenant Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police.

TMZ reported that Rodman failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the station, where he failed an alcohol breathalyzer test as well.

Johnson said Rodman was cooperative with police and was released shortly after 6 a.m.

Rodman, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in 1999.

He played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Last year, Rodman made headlines when he travelled to Asia hoping to arrange a trip to North Korea in a bid to “alleviate some of the pressures as far as communication between the US and North Korea.”

Rodman has made multiple visits to North Korea, where he hass spent time with the country’s leader Kim Jong-un — a long-time fan of the Bulls.

He is also friendly with US President Donald Trump — who once fired Rodman on the reality television show “Celebrity Apprentice”.

In December he told AFP in an interview in Beijing that Kim and Trump “are pretty much the same people.”

“They love control,” Rodman said, but added that warnings of nuclear peril because of the bellicose language between the two were overblown.

“Ain’t nobody got no finger on the button,” Rodman said.

The post Hall of Famer Rodman arrested for drink driving appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

