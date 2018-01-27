Hameed Ali creates customs police

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday announced the creation of Customs Police. The Comptroller General of NCS, Col Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) said the creation of customs police is to serve as an internal mechanism to check and ensure discipline among its personnel. He disclosed this on Friday during the commemoration of International Customs […]

Hameed Ali creates customs police

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

