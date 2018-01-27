 Hameed Ali creates customs police | Nigeria Today
Hameed Ali creates customs police

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday announced the creation of Customs Police. The Comptroller General of NCS, Col Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) said the creation of customs police is to serve as an internal mechanism to check and ensure discipline among its personnel. He disclosed this on Friday during the commemoration of International Customs […]

