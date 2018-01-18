Hammer blow as Andy Carroll’s Chelsea move scuppered by ankle injury – The Guardian
Hammer blow as Andy Carroll's Chelsea move scuppered by ankle injury
Andy Carroll's £20m move to Chelsea is off, with an ankle injury forcing the striker out of action for an extended period. Carroll has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions but any January switch is doomed after a scan revealed a …
