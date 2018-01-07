Handover power to Izzi clan – Ex- governor Egwu tells Umahi

The former governor of Ebonyi State, senator Sam Egwu at the weekend called on governor David Umahi to handover power to Izzi clan to ensure justice and equity. Egwu is the senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial zone in the National Assembly said Umahi should handover power to Izzi after his second tenure in office in […]

Handover power to Izzi clan – Ex- governor Egwu tells Umahi

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

