‘Handshake across the Niger’: Igbo leaders adopt new measures against marginalization

Enugu, in South East Nigeria will soon play host to an epic event as Igbo leaders from across the South Eastern states will play host to their fellow Yoruba leaders from across the South West to initiate dialogue that seeks to see an end to the perceived marginalization of the region (South East).

Dubbed “Handshake across the Niger”, the Igbo leaders dropped the hint on Friday, at the 2018 Igbo International Leadership and Good Governance Retreat organized by the World Igbo Leadership Council and the World Igbo Information and Communication Network in Anambra State.

President General of Igbo socio –political organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, speaking at the retreat said the battle against the marginalization of the Igbos is no longer one that can be fought with guns and bullets, but simple dialogue and understanding.

He said the issue could only be corrected through dialogue and by making other Nigerians see the need for equity and justice in the Nigeria project which according to him is a collective one.

“We have suffered so much and that is why we should apply diplomacy. One of such diplomatic moves is the planned handshake across the Niger in which Igbo leaders will be dialoguing with Yoruba leaders in Enugu in the coming week,

“We should be patient and continue to do what we have already started, knowing that the battle is no longer the type that will be fought with guns, but using intelligence,” he reiterated.

