‘Handshake Across the Niger’: IPOB lambasts Nwodo, disowns women group

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday distanced itself from a group, which disrupted the speech of the Ohanaeze President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, during the recently concluded summit in Enugu. IPOB, however, blasted Nwodo’s leadership of Ohanaeze, stating that Ndigbo had since lost confidence in him. DAILY reports that the summit, with the theme: […]

‘Handshake Across the Niger’: IPOB lambasts Nwodo, disowns women group

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

