HandShakeAcrossTheNiger: No Restructuring, No Nigeria – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jan 11, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode says Nigeria needs to be restructured to keep the unity moving. Fani stated this during the HandShakeAcrossTheNiger summit in Enugu state. In his words he said “No Restructuring, No Nigeria” More details..

