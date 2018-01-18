Hang On, Candice Swanepoel Makes HOW MUCH For An Instagram Post?

Influencer alert!

*Gag.

This week, Candice Swanepoel was crowned the most influential lingerie model on Instagram.

After being discovered at a flea market when she was 15, the Mooi River beauty has since risen to fame, her biggest break coming from being adopted by Victoria’s Secret, reports Business Insider.

That happened in 2010, when she was appointed a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Two year laters, the lingerie brand was so serious about promoting her that “she was the only Angel to get her own feature during the airing of the 2012 Fashion Show”, as well as a biography.

A few weeks later, she featured on the cover of its coveted swimsuit catalogue:

These days, Candice is sitting pretty with 11,8 million followers on Instagram. She receives an average of 300 000 likes per post,”, generating $70 000 each for the model,” according to research done by underwear brand Bluebella.

In other words, around R861 000 a post. Not too shabby.

Here’s a snapshot of her most recent uploads:

Yeah, in case you didn’t get the memo either, Candice is pregnant with her second child.

Congrats girl, we’re rooting for you and your bare bum.

[source:businessinsider]

