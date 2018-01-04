Happening Now: President Buhari Commissions New Locomotives And Coaches For The Abuja-Kaduna Rail Service (Photos)

This morning in Kaduna: President Buhari commissions new locomotives and coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail Service. In the president tweet he said Today in Kaduna I’m pleased to commission 2 additional locomotives & 10 additional Passenger coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail service; and to commission the new Inland Container Depot. Nigeria’s infrastructure is being steadily […]

