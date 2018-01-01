Happy New Year!

Dear readers, Completesportsnigeria.com wishes you a very pleasant and prosperous year, 2018.

May God bless all your endeavours as you remain steadfast as loyal readers of Complete Sports daily newspaper and Completesportsnigeria.com.

Welcome to 2018, the long anticipated FIFA World Cup year! Stay with Complete Sports daily newspaper and your favourite online sports news hub, Completesportsnigeria.com as we serve you the entertaining and informative stories prior, during and even after the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Happy New Year

