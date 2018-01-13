Harassment: ASUU warns striking non academic unions

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called on the non teaching labour unions of universities not to harass or intimidate its members. The National President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

