 Harrysong gets a New Whip! – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Harrysong gets a New Whip! – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Harrysong gets a New Whip!
BellaNaija
Nigerian musician and CEO/frontline act of Alterplate Music, Harrysong has kicked off to a good start in 2018 with the unveiling of his new car. The singer who had a great 2017 which included the release of his “Kingmaker” album shared a photo & a
Harysong Buys A N95million Bulletproof Mercedes Benz (Video)Information Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.