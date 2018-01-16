Have You Guys Seen The Jacques Kallis Petition Doing The Rounds?

Jacques Kallis is hands down the greatest cricketer that has ever lived, and just another example of the fine men that Wynberg Boys’ High churns out.

[Supera Moras, from acorns to oak trees, brothers in an endless chain and all that.]

OK, greatest all-rounder, because a certain Sir Donald Bradman racked up pretty impressive stats during his 52 tests.

King Kallis’ stats more than back up the greatest all-rounder claim – just the 13 289 test runs and 292 wickets – and there have long been murmurings that Newlands Cricket Stadium’s Wynberg end should undergo a name change.

Enter this Change.org petition which, at the time of writing, was just shy of the required number of signatures:

The petition, which will be delivered to Cricket South Africa, also claims that “it will help the National team, as hearing his name will instill [sic] fear into any opposition, in any format of the game”.

As long as they keep preparing pitches that suit our quick bowlers, unlike this awful Centurion pitch that should see the groundsman on the receiving end of a tongue-lashing.

King Kallis we salute you, and renaming one end in your honour is probably the least we can do for all the hours of enjoyment.

Let’s end with the moment he reached his first test double century, golf swing and all:

[source:change]

