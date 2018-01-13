 Hawaii gets false missile strike alert | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hawaii gets false missile strike alert

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

An emergency alert notification sent out on Saturday claiming a “ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii” was a false alarm, according to the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management and a tweet from one of the state’s Democratic congresswomen, CNN reports.

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” the emergency alert read.
While the message caused concern on social media, the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management quickly responded on Twitter, saying, “NO missile threat to Hawaii.”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Hawaii gets false missile strike alert appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.