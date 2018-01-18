Hazard penalty puts Chelsea through against Norwich on dramatic Cup night – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Hazard penalty puts Chelsea through against Norwich on dramatic Cup night
The Guardian
Chelsea eventually saw off Norwich City in a penalty shootout here – Eden Hazard scoring the decisive spot-kick, with Norwich missing only one of their efforts from 12 yards – but, for long periods, this had been the stuff of nightmares for Antonio …
Chelsea 1-1 Norwich (5-3 after penalties): Pedro and Alvaro Morata sent off amid VAR confusion
Two red cards and VAR controversy as Chelsea beat Norwich on penalties in FA Cup third-round replay
Antonio Conte attacks new VAR system for 'big, big mistake' as Chelsea appeals for penalty waved away
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!