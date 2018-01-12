 Hazard replaces Neymar on UEFA Team of the Year 2017 (Full List) | Nigeria Today
Hazard replaces Neymar on UEFA Team of the Year 2017 (Full List)

Paris Saint Germain’s world-record signing, Neymar Jr has surprisingly missed out of the UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year for 2017, with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard replacing him on the list. Real Madrid’s current Ballon D’Or holder and his top challenger, Lionel Messi were the top players in the recently-released list. A total of 8,779,639 votes […]

