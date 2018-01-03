Head of Mormon Church worldwide dies at 90
Thomas Monson had served since April 2008 as 16th president of the church.
The post Head of Mormon Church worldwide dies at 90 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!