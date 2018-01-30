Head Teacher at a Well Established Nursery and Primary School
A well established Nursery and Primary school of international standard, is recruiting to fill the position of: Head Teacher. The position is located in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess a Degree in Education or any other discipline, with at least 7 years experience.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!