Health Minister Professor Isaac Adewole chairs Medical Team tending to Yusuf Buhari

Minister of Health Isaac Adewole has been revealed to chair the medical team attending to the son of the president Yusuf Buhari. Yusuf Buhari had suffered a head injury and broken a limb after he was involved in a bike accident in Abuja. The presidency had revealed that he is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Wife […]

The post Health Minister Professor Isaac Adewole chairs Medical Team tending to Yusuf Buhari appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

