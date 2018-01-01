Heartbreaking Photo Boy Carrying His Dead Brother Following The Nuclear Bombing Of Nagasaki

Pope Francis has ordered that images be printed and distributed depicting victims of the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki. The pope added that the harrowing image which shows a boy carrying his dead brother on his shoulders while waiting in line at a crematorium should be captioned “the fruit of war”, accompanied by his signature. “Franciscus”. […]

