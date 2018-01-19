Heartbreaking Story of How Heartless Armed Robbers Set 12-Year-Old Boy Ablaze In Kogi After He Recognized Them

A 12-year-old boy identified as Ojonugwa has survived after evil armed robbers set him ablaze in Ogugu, Olamaboro Local Government Area of the Kogi State after he recognized the criminals. Onogwu Galacticus who shared the story on social media revealed that the young boy had recognized the criminals who came to steal and for the […]

The post Heartbreaking Story of How Heartless Armed Robbers Set 12-Year-Old Boy Ablaze In Kogi After He Recognized Them appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

