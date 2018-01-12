Heartbreaks, tears and regret as Benue buries 73 Victims of Fulani Herdsmen massacre

Ten of thousands of Nigerians gathered in Benue state for the mass burial of the 73 people killed by Fulani herdsmen in a series of clashes between the herdsmen and farming communities.

According to a report by AFP on Tuesday up to 80 people had been killed and more than 80,000 people forced to flee from their homes in 2018 alone, and there is a mounting calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to act before it turns into something else.

The Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom told mourners early this week that the clash that lead to the death of children, pregnant women and many others was all about land.

“no doubt as to the motive of the wanton killing of our people and destruction of our farms, property and our crops, this is all about land,” he said.

Former military governor of Katsina state, Lawrence Onoja described the attacks as a conspiracy against the indigenes” He called for caution and immediate action by the President.

Meanwhile, Nigerians continue to mount pressure on the president to declare the genocide that was perpetuated by the Fulani herdsmen as unbecoming and therefore declare killers fulani herdsmen as terrorist.

Speaking on the Fulani saga, Wole Soyinka advised President Buhari not to make the same mistake Jonathan did with Boko Haram and advised him to declare killers Fulani herdsmen as terrorist immediately.

“Yes, Jonathan only saw ‘ghosts’ when Boko Haram was already excising swathes of territory from the nation space and abducting school pupils. The ghosts of Jonathan seem poised to haunt the tenure of Mohammed Buhari.” Soyinka said.

In funeral Eulogy during the mass burial, a former senator, Joseph Waku, said “Enough is Enough” and asked president Buhari to find a lasting solution to the senseless killing.

But president Buhari earlier this week instead of facing the problem, continue the blame game on Goodluck Jonathan administration when he spoke through his spokesperson, Femi Adesina who claimed that 756 people were killed in two years under Jonathan Presidency by Fulani herdsmen.

