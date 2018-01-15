 Heartland FC bags Dana Air sponsorship for 2017/2018 NPFL – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
Heartland FC bags Dana Air sponsorship for 2017/2018 NPFL – Premium Times

Heartland FC bags Dana Air sponsorship for 2017/2018 NPFL
Heartland FC of Owerri have bagged a multi-million naira sponsorship with Nigerian carrier, Dana Air, which are also the operators of Imo Air. The season-long sponsorship deal which is part of the airlines' support to the newly-promoted Imo-based team

