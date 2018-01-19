 Heartless Thieves Set Boy On Fire In Order Not To Identify Them Over A Stolen Phone In Kogi State (Graphic Photos) | Nigeria Today
Heartless Thieves Set Boy On Fire In Order Not To Identify Them Over A Stolen Phone In Kogi State (Graphic Photos)

A 12-Year old identified as Ojonugwa was reportedly set ablaze by criminals in Ogugu, Olamaboro Local Government Area of the Kogi State because of a mobile phone. According to reports, the young boy knew the criminals who stole the phone and for the fear of testifying against them, they grabbed the boy, rode on their […]

The post Heartless Thieves Set Boy On Fire In Order Not To Identify Them Over A Stolen Phone In Kogi State (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

