Heavy penalties for 'rioters', Iran's Judiciary warns
P.M. News
Iran's judiciary on Tuesday warned of heavy penalties for participants in violent unrest against the consequences of their disorderly conduct. Head of Tehran's Revolutionary Tribunal, Mousa Qazanfarabadi, said: “rioters arrested, after the Interior …
