 Helicopter loaded with arms lands in Taraba village, govt says – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Helicopter loaded with arms lands in Taraba village, govt says – The Punch

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Helicopter loaded with arms lands in Taraba village, govt says
The Punch
A helicopter suspected to be loaded with arms and ammunition was, last night, reported to have landed in a village called Jibu, located along River Benue, near Ibi, in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State. Senior Special Assistant to Governor
Slain Taraba lawmaker: Our aged mother is still weeping – SisterVanguard
Police place N10m on killers of Taraba lawmaker, Hosea IbiTVC News
Taraba Lawmaker's Murder: Police Place N10m Bounty On PerpetratorsLeadership Newspapers
TheCable –THISDAY Newspapers –The News
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.