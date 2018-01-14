 Herdsmen attack: Emir Sanusi admits being patron of Miyetti Allah, names Sultan of Sokoto, others | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen attack: Emir Sanusi admits being patron of Miyetti Allah, names Sultan of Sokoto, others

The Emir of Kano , Muhammadu Sanusi II has admitted being a patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN. The former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor also named the former Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar III, as the grand patron, now replaced by successive Sultans: Dasuki, Maccido and now Saad Abubakar. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

