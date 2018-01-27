Herdsmen attack Ogun teachers on way to school – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Herdsmen attack Ogun teachers on way to school
Two primary school teachers in Ogun State are currently battling for their lives at a government-owned hospital after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked them on Thursday, inflicting deep machete cuts on them. The incident, which took place few metres …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
