 Herdsmen attack Ogun teachers on way to school – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen attack Ogun teachers on way to school – The Punch

Herdsmen attack Ogun teachers on way to school
Two primary school teachers in Ogun State are currently battling for their lives at a government-owned hospital after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked them on Thursday, inflicting deep machete cuts on them. The incident, which took place few metres

