Herdsmen attacks: Police increase personnel, logistics in Benue, others

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, has deployed additional Five (5) Units of Police Mobile Force, Police Special Forces, Police Aerial Surveillance Helicopters and Special Police Joint Intelligence and Investigation Teams to Benue and Rivers State to nip in the bud further attacks in the mentioned states. Commissioners of Police and Police […]

