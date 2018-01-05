Herdsmen Continue Killing Spree, Kills one in Benue and Ondo

Despite nationwide criticism, and efforts of security agencies to restore peace in Benue and other States affected by Fulani herdsmen brutality, the herdsmen resume their killing spree last night. In Benue, they sacked many residents of Anyii in Logo Local Government Area and allegedly killed one person.

In Ondo state, they destroy many farmlands and Mrs. Patience Salami, an indigine of Arodoye community in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State reportedly lost her life during the raid.

Justice Omoyemi who spoke on behalf of the farmers in Ondo revealed that Fulani herdsmen were brutal and very confident in their dealings, chasing without conscience and killing without any regrets.

“The herdsmen returned last December destroying over 5,000 heaps of cassava in my farm. They took advantage of the break and brought their cattle and uprooted the cassava to feed their cows.

“We have reported the herdsmen to the security agencies in the past and also to the traditional ruler, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, who promised to wade into the matter.

“The herdsmen are determined to send the farmers out of their land in the South-west unless steps are taken by the concerned authorities, otherwise, it will degenerate to ethnic clashes in the South-west.

“What they have destroyed in the twinkle of an eye is worth millions of naira,” he said.

