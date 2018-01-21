Herdsmen, farmers: Varsity VC urges Osinbajo committee to fish out perpetrators

Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara state, Prof Taofeek Ibrahim at the weekend urged the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Committee herdsmen, farmers clashes in the country, to fish out perpetrators of such horrendous crimes.

The professor of community medicine also blamed those killings in parts of the country on bad governance by successive governments.

Prof Ibrahim told reporters in Ilorin at the sideline of the 13th matriculation ceremony of the institution.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Prof Osinbajo in handling the situation going by his past records.

He added “I have no basis to lack his ability to deal with this situation going by his antecedents and his good governance policy. I am very optimistic that something concrete will come out of that.

“He should ensure that he is very pragmatic along his committee in doing justice to the assignment and the mandate that he has been given by the federal government of Nigeria so that we will be able to get the perpetrators and get over all these killings in Benue and all other places in the country.”

The vice chancellor aligned with the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar that perpetrators would incur the anger of God.

Said he: “That is very true and it is a very inhuman character being displayed by some very terrible Nigerians who are nothing but violators and perpetrators of various hazards in our society. Honestly, it behooves the people in the government to see how to tighten up security and social equity.

All these are consequences of bad governance.

“When people are well educated you and I will not be vulnerable to that. But when you are not taking care of the interest of the common

people, these are the consequences we expect. We do ask the government of most of the foreign countries, why they give stipends to their

unemployed. They would say that ‘the essence is because they don’t want problem in the societies.’

“So in the country like Nigeria where nobody cares and they are very downtrodden this is the kind of thing that will continue to happen.

Once there is social inequality and there is no social justice we can’t expect anything better than what we are having. So I think those are the things that government needs to tighten up for this country.

“So I believe in what the sultan said that God is actually angry on the perpetrators of evil and I hope the government will be able to lay hands on them so that it will serve as abatement for every group of Nigerian that perpetrates such evil.”

