Herdsmen Jihad Is A Payback To Those Who Joined Hausa/Fulani To Slaughter Igbos In 1967 – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra MASSOB, has stated that the killing being perpetrated by herdsmen in parts of Benue and Taraba states was a pay back to those who joined Hausa/Fulani to slaughter Igbos in 1967.

According to Daily Post, the group also warned governors and traditional rulers from South East not to give any part of Biafraland to Fulani herdsmen for the purposes of cattle colony, adding that the North had large expanse of land.

MASSOB’s Director of Information, Sunny Okereafor, while speaking with Daily Sun, said the warning had become imperative because of information at the disposal that some state governors and traditional rulers from the South East were negotiating with the Northern oligarchy to give out some portions of land in Biafra to Fulani herdsmen to serve as cattle colonies.

In his words;





“Anybody doing this dangerous negotiation should be aware of the consequences of giving out Biafraland to Fulani herdsmen, which we see as abomination, and which not only them will pay for, but, also, their children’s children.





“If the federal government wants to create cattle colony, let it be in the North that has large expanse of land and when we need their cattle, we will go over to buy them; but to cede any part of our land to Fulani herdsmen, we say no!” He said.





“This is just pay back time for them and this is just the begging. All those who took part in the unjust killing of the Igbo from 1967 to 1970 will have no peace until they apologise for their misdeed.”