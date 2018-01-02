 Herdsmen kill 21 in Benue State, again | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen kill 21 in Benue State, again

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue told Journalists on Tuesday that herdsmen had killed over 20 persons between Monday and Tuesday in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state.

Ortom disclosed this in Makurdi after the State Security meeting, which he presided over at the Governor’s Office.

According to him, nine of those killed by the herdsmen were Livestock Guards who were employed to ensure the full implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law.

The visibly shaken Governor said that the law was not targeted at any ethnic group and wondered why the herdsmen had taken it so personal to the point of unleashing terror on the people.

He also frowned at the unwarranted wanton destruction of lives and property by the herdsmen.

Over 30 injured victims of the attack were taken to the Benue State Teaching Hospital, Markudi and were receiving treatment, at the moment.

