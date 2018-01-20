Herdsmen kill farmer in Ogun – Vanguard
Vanguard
Herdsmen kill farmer in Ogun
Suspected herdsmen have killed a farmer on his farmland at Afon, in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun state. This incident occured on Thursday barely few hours after the Ogun State Government took proactive measures to prevent clashes between …
