Herdsmen Kill Over 20, Injure Over 30 In Benue – Gov. Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue said herdsmen had killed over 20 persons between Monday and Tuesday in Guma and logo local government areas of the state. Ortom disclosed this while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi after the State Security Meeting. He said that out of the number, nine were Livestock Guards who were to […]

The post Herdsmen Kill Over 20, Injure Over 30 In Benue – Gov. Ortom appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

