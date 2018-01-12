 Herdsmen killings: Buhari can be impeached – NBA | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen killings: Buhari can be impeached – NBA

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The President of Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja branch, Adesina Ogunlana, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s “silence and indecisive action” on herdsmen killings. He said Buhari’s attitude is enough ground for him to be impeached. In a chat with newsmen, Adesina said the President is indirectly approving the killing by Fulani herdsmen. His words: “We have […]

Herdsmen killings: Buhari can be impeached – NBA

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.