 Herdsmen killings: Buhari’s govt reveals plan, reacts to ‘inciting comments, photos’ | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Government has appealed to the citizenry to exercise utmost restraint in their coverage of the fallouts of the recent farmers/herders’ clash in Benue. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement on Saturday, cautioned against “incendiary comments, unrestrained use of pictures and footages that offended human sensibilities”. The Minister also cautioned […]

