Herdsmen killings: Deploy military to Nasarawa, Benue border – CAN tells FG
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa State chapter on Sunday urged the Federal Government to drop the idea of cattle colonies and deploy Military to Nasarawa and Benue border. The state Chairman of CAN, Joseph Masin, said this during the body’s donation of relief materials to over 8, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camped […]
Herdsmen killings: Deploy military to Nasarawa, Benue border – CAN tells FG
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!