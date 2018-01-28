 Herdsmen killings: Deploy military to Nasarawa, Benue border – CAN tells FG | Nigeria Today
Herdsmen killings: Deploy military to Nasarawa, Benue border – CAN tells FG

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nasarawa State chapter on Sunday urged the Federal Government to drop the idea of cattle colonies and deploy Military to Nasarawa and Benue border. The state Chairman of CAN, Joseph Masin, said this during the body’s donation of relief materials to over 8, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camped […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

